“Holiday” Reaches #6 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Becoming Little Mix’s Highest-Ranking Song Since 2018

The music scene is crowded with new releases, but Little Mix’s “Holiday” is still making an impressive opening day impact on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 6:40PM ET, “Holiday” is #6 on the all-genre listing. It only trails Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” (#1), Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” (#2), Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” (#3), Swift’s “the 1” (#4), and Swift’s “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” (#5).

The #6 position, moreover, ranks as one of the group’s best ever. The typically accurate archive at iTunesCharts.net says it would be the group’s second-best position ever (after 2018’s “Woman Like Me (featuring Nicki Minaj)”), but fan records insist a few earlier releases like “Towers” and “Stand Down” also went Top 5.

Whether “Holiday” can continue its gain – and reach the Top 5 in its own right – remains to be seen.

The song is, of course, charting at #1 in the group’s UK home.