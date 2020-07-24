in Music News, New Music

“Holiday” Reaches #6 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Becoming Little Mix’s Highest-Ranking Song Since 2018

“Holiday” rocketed into the Top 10 following its release on Friday.

Little Mix - Holiday Cover | RCA/Sony

The music scene is crowded with new releases, but Little Mix’s “Holiday” is still making an impressive opening day impact on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 6:40PM ET, “Holiday” is #6 on the all-genre listing. It only trails Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” (#1), Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” (#2), Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” (#3), Swift’s “the 1” (#4), and Swift’s “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” (#5).

The #6 position, moreover, ranks as one of the group’s best ever. The typically accurate archive at iTunesCharts.net says it would be the group’s second-best position ever (after 2018’s “Woman Like Me (featuring Nicki Minaj)”), but fan records insist a few earlier releases like “Towers” and “Stand Down” also went Top 5.

Whether “Holiday” can continue its gain – and reach the Top 5 in its own right – remains to be seen.

The song is, of course, charting at #1 in the group’s UK home.

holidaylittle mix

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” Wins US Album Sales Race, But Juice WRLDs’ “Legends Never Die” Remains #1 On Overall Chart

“Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes Thank Fans Following Season Two Announcement