Logic’s “No Pressure” Reaches #3 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, New Neck Deep, Lori McKenna, Neon Trees, MisterWives Albums Also Top 10

They join Taylor Swift’s “folklore” at the top of the US iTunes album chart.

Logic - No Pressure Cover, courtesy of Def Jam

With its explicit and clean versions, Taylor Swift’s surprise new LP “folklore” claims the top two spots on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The Swift album is not, however, the only newcomer posting big numbers at the digital retailer.

Logic’s new “No Pressure,” which is billed as his final album, is #3 on the listing as of press time at 10:15AM ET Friday morning.

Four other new releases also hold Top 10 positions. Neck Deep’s new “All Distortions Are Intentional” follows at #7, ahead of Lori McKenna’s “The Balladeer” at #8. Neon Trees’ “I Can Feel You Forgetting Me” follows at #9, and MisterWives’ “SUPERBLOOM” holds the #10 position.

Holdovers in the Top 10 include The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” at #4, Swift’s 2019 album “Lover” at #5, and the “Hamilton” cast recording at #6.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

