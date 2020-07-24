Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Happy Anywhere” Claims #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 Songs Enter Top 5

They both have immensely supportive fanbases. They have ample momentum coming off their successful collaboration “Nobody But You.” They performed the new song on Friday’s TODAY Show.

Given those factors, it should come as no surprise that Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” is faring well on the US iTunes store. The new single is, in fact, #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 10AM ET Friday morning.

An official country radio single, “Happy Anywhere” is already available for airplay — and set to formally impact this coming Monday.

As for iTunes, the #2 position belongs to Taylor Swift’s “cardigan.” The song is the first single from Swift’s surprise new album “folklore,” which holds the #1 and #2 positions on the iTunes album sales chart (for the explicit and clean editions).

J. Cole’s “The Climb Back” is #3 on the song chart, Taylor Swift’s new “the 1” is #4, and Maroon 5’s new “Nobody’s Love” is #5.