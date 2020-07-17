in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Gaslighter” rises to #1 on the all-genre chart.

The Chicks - Gaslighter | Album Cover | Columbia

The Chicks’ first studio album in fourteen years – and first since adopting their new name – arrived at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

It quickly shot to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

“Gaslighter” remains atop the all-genre listing as of press time at 1:05AM ET Friday morning.

Along with the buzz one would expect for a new album from the trio, “Gaslighter” received last-minute buzz from an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The explicit “Hamilton” cast recording currently appears at #2 on the chart, followed by Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” at #3, the clean “Hamilton” recording at #4, and BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” at #5.

