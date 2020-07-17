in Music News, New Music

Laura Harrier, Charles Michael Davis Star In Music Video For Kygo & Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” (Watch Video)

The new version of the classic song arrived this week.

Charles Michael Davis and Laura Harrier in What's Love Got To Do With It | Sony

Last summer, Kygo released a remix of the late Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” cover. The superb track proved immensely successful, receiving positive reviews and charting in numerous markets.

This week, Kygo offered his interpretation of another classic song – from another music superstar. He and Tina Turner joined forces for an updated version of her iconic “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The sonic approach is similar to that of “Higher Love” – it, tastefully, preserves the spirit of the original while still incorporating Kygo’s signature production style.

Like that for “Higher Love,” the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” video also features recognizable cast members.

Laura Harrier and Charles Michael Davis star in the video, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

Watch the video now:

