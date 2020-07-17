in TV News

H.E.R. Scheduled To Perform On July 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

H.E.R. will make another “Fallon” appearance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1215 -- Pictured: Musical guest A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs with special guest H.E.R. on February 28, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

For the third time in 2020, the Grammy-winning H.E.R. will play “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist, who performed with Skip Marley and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on two separate February episodes, will deliver a solo performance on the July 23 episode.

Although Fallon himself recently returned to the studio after months of “at home” episodes, it is possible H.E.R.’s performance will still be of the remote video variety.

The episode will also feature Will Arnett and Michaela Coel. Complete listings follow:

Friday, July 17: Guest include Charlize Theron, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest Little Big Town. OAD 7/13/20

Monday, July 20: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1292A

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Andy Samberg, José Andrés and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show 1293A

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and musical guest Kygo with One Republic. Show 1294A

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Will Arnett, Michaela Coel and musical guest H.E.R. Show 1295A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

