H.E.R. Scheduled To Perform On July 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the third time in 2020, the Grammy-winning H.E.R. will play “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist, who performed with Skip Marley and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on two separate February episodes, will deliver a solo performance on the July 23 episode.

Although Fallon himself recently returned to the studio after months of “at home” episodes, it is possible H.E.R.’s performance will still be of the remote video variety.

The episode will also feature Will Arnett and Michaela Coel. Complete listings follow:

Friday, July 17: Guest include Charlize Theron, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest Little Big Town. OAD 7/13/20

Monday, July 20: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1292A

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Andy Samberg, José Andrés and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show 1293A

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and musical guest Kygo with One Republic. Show 1294A

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Will Arnett, Michaela Coel and musical guest H.E.R. Show 1295A