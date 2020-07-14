Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Projection Upgraded To 155-175K US Sales, 460-480K Total US Units

There was never any doubt that the late Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” would debut at #1 on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts. The initial projection did not, however, precisely capture how big the opening week numbers would be.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is now on track to sell 155-175K US copies during the July 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 460-480K in total first-week consumption.

The consumption figure will mark the biggest opening week performance thus far in 2020. The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” which currently holds the distinction, started with 444K units.

The initial “Legends Never Die” projections called for 110-125K in sales and 400-440K in total units.

The posthumous album will mark the second #1 for Juice WRLD, who previously led with “Death Race For Love.”