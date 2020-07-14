in Music News

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Be Like That” received a very warm welcome at the pop radio format.

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid - Be Like That cover courtesy of RCA Records

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s new “Be Like That” garnered an impressive amount of opening week support at pop radio.

Picked up by 85 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the collaboration convincingly tops this week’s add board.

The immensely early support suggests “Be Like That” will quickly rise up the format’s airplay chart. Indeed, the song is already trending Top 50 at the format.

Credited with adds from 47 new stations, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” grabs third place with 27 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” in fourth.

A playlist pickup from 23 more stations, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” grabs fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” (6th-most), Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” (7th-most), Avenue Beat’s “F2020” (8th-most, tie), Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (8th-most, tie), and Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” (10th-most).

a7sava maxavenue beatbe like thatblackbearjack harlowjackson wangjason derulojawsh 685kane brownkhalidkygoonerepublicSelena Gomezswae leetopictrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS’ “Your Eyes Tell” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, “MOTS 7 ~The Journey” Claims #1 On Album Chart

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Projection Upgraded To 155-175K US Sales, 460-480K Total US Units