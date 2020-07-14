Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s new “Be Like That” garnered an impressive amount of opening week support at pop radio.

Picked up by 85 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the collaboration convincingly tops this week’s add board.

The immensely early support suggests “Be Like That” will quickly rise up the format’s airplay chart. Indeed, the song is already trending Top 50 at the format.

Credited with adds from 47 new stations, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” grabs third place with 27 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” in fourth.

A playlist pickup from 23 more stations, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” grabs fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” (6th-most), Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” (7th-most), Avenue Beat’s “F2020” (8th-most, tie), Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (8th-most, tie), and Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” (10th-most).