Perfume Genius Scheduled To Perform On July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Andy Samberg.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1288A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives to his desk on July 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Earlier this year, Perfume Genius wowed fans and critics with his album “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.”

Next week, he will aim to wow late-night audiences with a high-profile television performance.

According to NBC, Perfume Genius will perform on the July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Andy Samberg.

Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s “Tonight Show”? Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, July 14: Guests include Colin Jost, Rep. Val Demings and musical guest Davido. Show 1289E

Wednesday, July 15: Guests include James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and musical guest My Morning Jacket. Show 1290E

Thursday, July 16: Guests include Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1291E

Friday, July 17: TBD repeat.

Monday, July 20: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1292E

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Andy Samberg and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show 1293E

