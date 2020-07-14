Perfume Genius Scheduled To Perform On July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this year, Perfume Genius wowed fans and critics with his album “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.”

Next week, he will aim to wow late-night audiences with a high-profile television performance.

According to NBC, Perfume Genius will perform on the July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Andy Samberg.

Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s “Tonight Show”? Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, July 14: Guests include Colin Jost, Rep. Val Demings and musical guest Davido. Show 1289E

Wednesday, July 15: Guests include James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and musical guest My Morning Jacket. Show 1290E

Thursday, July 16: Guests include Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1291E

Friday, July 17: TBD repeat.

Monday, July 20: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1292E

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Andy Samberg and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show 1293E