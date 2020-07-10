Report: Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Wins Sales Race, Debuts At #1 In United States

Making good on projections, the late Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” takes #1 for US album sales and overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the posthumous album sold 58K copies during the July 3-9 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 249K in total first-week consumption units.

The figures comfortably position “Shoot For The Stars” at #1 in both categories. The “Hamilton” cast recording, which takes second place, sold 33K albums and generated 96K in total first-week consumption.

Billboard may share slightly different numbers this Sunday, but its overall conclusion will be the same: “Shoot For The Stars” was the week’s best-selling and most-consumed album. It marks the late hip-hop artist’s first chart-topping album.