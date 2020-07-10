in TV News

Margo Price, Rema Scheduled For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

They will perform on this coming Monday and Tuesday’s episodes, respectively.

Although Jimmy Kimmel is on a personal hiatus this summer, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is still producing new episodes. Each original broadcast features a guest host.

Two of this coming week’s episodes will also feature a musical performance. According to listings from ABC, Margo Price will perform on the July 13 “Kimmel.” Rema will then bring music to the July 14 broadcast.

Those episodes will be hosted by Iliza Shelsinger and Whitney Cummings, respectively. Sebastian Maniscalco will host the July 15 and 16 broadcasts.

Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:

Monday, July 13 – GUEST HOST ILIZA SHLESINGER

1. Laverne Cox 2. Musical Guest Margo Price

Tuesday, July 14 – GUEST HOST WHITNEY CUMMINGS

1. Eric Andre 2. Musical Guest Rema

Wednesday, July 15 – GUEST HOST SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

1. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest 2. J. J. Watt

Thursday, July 16 – GUEST HOST SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

1. Alex Rodriguez

