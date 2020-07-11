in Music News, New Music

Tracks From Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Earn Top 18 Spots On US Apple Music Streaming Chart, Top 16 Spots On US Spotify Listing

Tracks from the album also fared well globally.

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die Audio Cover | Grade A/Interscope

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” enjoyed an unsurprisingly massive opening day on the major streaming platforms.

Tracks from the album claim the Top 18 spots on the US Apple Music chart for Friday, July 10; the other three all appear inside the Top 21. The album fared similarly well on US Spotify, earning the Top 16 positions — and nothing eligible below #22 (the “Get Through It” interlude did not chart on Spotify).

The numbers were also impressive globally, with “Legends Never Die” claiming the Top 16 spots (and 21 of the Top 25) on the Global Apple Music Chart. It meanwhile grabbed seven of the Top 10 positions on Global Spotify, with none of the 20 charting tracks falling below #42.

The best performers on US and Global Apple Music included “Conversations” (#1), “Titanic” (#2), “Hate The Other Side” (#3), “Come & Go” (#4), and “Bad Energy” (#5).

The top US Spotify performers included “Conversations” (#1, 3.45 million), “Come & Go” (#2, 3.22 million), “Life’s A Mess” (#3, 3.09 million), “Hate The Other Side” (#4, 2.86 million), and “Titanic” (#5, 2.83 million).

Global Spotify leaders included “Come & Go” (#2, 5.35 million), “Life’s A Mess” (#3, 5.31 million), “Conversations” (#4, 5.27 million), “Hate The Other Side” (#7, 4.35 million), and “Wishing Well” (#8, 4.34 million).

