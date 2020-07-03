in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Willie Nelson, All Nations Music Albums Top 5

“Shoot For The Stars” is #1 on iTunes.

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon | Cover | Republic/UMG

“Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon,” the eagerly anticipated, posthumous album from Pop Smoke, is unsurprisingly faring well on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning, it is the #1 album on the all-genre sales chart.

Its closest competition comes from Willie Nelson’s new “First Rose Of Spring.”

With fans buzzing over the Disney+ film, the 2015 “Hamilton: An American Musical” cast recording is #3. All Nations Music’s new “Come Alive” directly follows at #4.

Luke Combs’ enduring “What You See Is What You Get” appears in the #5 position.

