Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Willie Nelson, All Nations Music Albums Top 5

“Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon,” the eagerly anticipated, posthumous album from Pop Smoke, is unsurprisingly faring well on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 2:15AM ET Friday morning, it is the #1 album on the all-genre sales chart.

Its closest competition comes from Willie Nelson’s new “First Rose Of Spring.”

With fans buzzing over the Disney+ film, the 2015 “Hamilton: An American Musical” cast recording is #3. All Nations Music’s new “Come Alive” directly follows at #4.

Luke Combs’ enduring “What You See Is What You Get” appears in the #5 position.