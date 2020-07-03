in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Two Ghosts” Earns Gold Certification In United States

“Two Ghosts” crosses the 500K unit mark.

Harry Styles - Solo Album Audio Cover | Columbia/YouTube

A beloved single from Harry Styles’ debut solo album just attained gold status in the United States.

“Two Ghosts,” that song, received the RIAA certification on June 29, 2020. The award confirms at least 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

With the new certification, Styles now boasts 9.5 million in RIAA-certified digital single units. Given the eruption of “Watermelon Sugar” and the enduring success of “Adore You,” not to mention continued interest in his overall discography, he should have no trouble crossing the 10 million mark in the very near future.

“Two Ghosts” charted at pop and hot adult contemporary radio as an official single. It reached #18 on the overall Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

harry stylestwo ghosts

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

