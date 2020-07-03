Harry Styles’ “Two Ghosts” Earns Gold Certification In United States

A beloved single from Harry Styles’ debut solo album just attained gold status in the United States.

“Two Ghosts,” that song, received the RIAA certification on June 29, 2020. The award confirms at least 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

With the new certification, Styles now boasts 9.5 million in RIAA-certified digital single units. Given the eruption of “Watermelon Sugar” and the enduring success of “Adore You,” not to mention continued interest in his overall discography, he should have no trouble crossing the 10 million mark in the very near future.

“Two Ghosts” charted at pop and hot adult contemporary radio as an official single. It reached #18 on the overall Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.