Maisie Peters Grows Outstanding Discography With Sharp, Catchy “Sad Girl Summer” (Review)

In an era with dozens of solid pop songs arriving every week, it takes a special artist to make a meaningful connection – and leave a lasting impression. Thanks to her sharp wit, emotional honesty, undeniable sense of identity, and flair for catchy melody, Maisie Peters undoubtedly qualifies.

She has amassed an impressive discography over the past several years – one that is cohesive and consistently “her” yet surprisingly diverse from a sonic standpoint. As a result, she has yielded a fanbase that does not simply enjoy the music but has a true understanding of who she is and what she wants to say.

Released this past Wednesday, new single “Sad Girl Summer” showcases the full spectrum of Peters’ talent.

Already benefiting from an appealing concept (“sad girls” rallying together to overcome their heartbreak), “Sad Girl Summer” distances itself from the pop pack thanks to Peters’ compelling, conversational approach to songwriting. The lyrics can be clever, but they never come across as desperate metaphors or elaborate poetry. Peters always picks words with a purpose – those that reveal key details, evoke vivid images, and conjure up clear feelings. As a result, they resonate.

Brought to life by her nuanced vocal delivery and intoxicating hooks, lines like “vodka Coke unsteady” and “he who won’t be mentioned” will tattoo themselves on listeners’ brains. “That man/boy is a loser” and “pass your phone to the right / text your ex-love goodbye” will lure fans into singing and dancing along.

That last part – the singing and dancing along – warrants special attention. Across her discography, Peters has proven it possible to reject the stereotypical “emptiness” of pop while still embracing the catchiness. “Sad Girl Summer,” like earlier release “Adore You,” offers particular support for this notion. The song has very real, very honest, very “Maisie” lyrics – yet also offers the catchy chorus and dance-able production of a mainstream “bop.”

Fun, memorable, and unquestionably interesting, “Sad Girl Summer” shines a brighter spotlight on one of the most captivating rising pop stars in the business. It offers further explanation for why she has been able to amass over 250 million streams – and legitimate fan passion – without conventional promotion (such as a mainstream radio campaign).

Watch the endearing “Sad Girl Summer” music video below: