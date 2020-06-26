in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

HAIM’s “Women In Music Pt. III” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Grey Daze Album Enters Top 5; Ray LaMontagne, Khruangbin Top 10

The new HAIM album leads the way on iTunes.

HAIM - Women in Music Pt III Audio Cover | Haim Productions/Columbia Records/YouTube

HAIM’s third studio album “Women In Music Pt. III” arrived late Thursday/early Friday.

It unsurprisingly made early waves on the US iTunes store. As of 1:20AM ET Friday morning, it tops the store’s all-genre album sales chart.

Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” which spent a good chunk of the past week at #1, is now #2 on the chart. Pentatonix’s Wednesday release “At Home,” also a recent #1, is now #3 on the chart.

Grey Daze’s just-released “Amends” follows at #4 on the listing. Lamb Of God’s “Lamb Of God,” one of last week’s top sellers, presently occupies the #5 position.

— Other newcomers in the Top 10 include Ray LaMontagne’s “Monovision” at #8 and Khruangbin’s “Mordechai” at #9.

