in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Video Blasts Past 10 Million Views

“How You Like That” officially arrives.

BLACKPINK - How You Like That video screen | YG Entertainment / YouTube

BLACKPINK’s eagerly anticipated new single “How You Like That” predictably received a warm welcome upon arrival.

The song blasted to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following its release Friday morning. It seized the throne from Eric Church’s Thursday release “Stick That In Your Country Song,” which is now #2. The Chicks’ “March March,” another Thursday offering, is #3.

“How You Like That” is also faring well on the video front, quickly amassing over 10 million views on YouTube. The public view count is currently frozen at 11.3 million (an occasional occurrence for videos that post massive early numbers), but it will obviously close the day at a much higher number.

“How You Like That” is positioned as a pre-release song – rather than an official lead single – from the group’s forthcoming project.

blackpinkhow you like that

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

HAIM’s “Women In Music Pt. III” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Grey Daze Album Enters Top 5; Ray LaMontagne, Khruangbin Top 10