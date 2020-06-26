BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Video Blasts Past 10 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s eagerly anticipated new single “How You Like That” predictably received a warm welcome upon arrival.

The song blasted to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following its release Friday morning. It seized the throne from Eric Church’s Thursday release “Stick That In Your Country Song,” which is now #2. The Chicks’ “March March,” another Thursday offering, is #3.

“How You Like That” is also faring well on the video front, quickly amassing over 10 million views on YouTube. The public view count is currently frozen at 11.3 million (an occasional occurrence for videos that post massive early numbers), but it will obviously close the day at a much higher number.

“How You Like That” is positioned as a pre-release song – rather than an official lead single – from the group’s forthcoming project.