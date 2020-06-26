in Music News, New Music

Dixie D’Amelio Releases Debut Single “Be Happy,” Song Appears On Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist

The TikTok sensation releases an official single.

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy Cover | DAM FAM

Over the past year, TikTok has emerged as one of the leading music discovery platforms. It has turned numerous songs into ubiquitous hits.

One of the platform’s biggest stars will now look to score a hit of her own.

After teasing the song in recent social posts, Dixie D’Amelio released her debut single “Be Happy” on Friday, June 26. Co-written by Sam DeRosa, Billy Mann, Christian Medice, and Joe Kirkland, the solid pop song helps the TikTok sensation showcase her own endearing singing voice.

Given D’Amelio’s vast reach on networks like TikTok and Instagram, as well as her close ties to other major influencers (including her sister Charli), “Be Happy” will surely garner early social media buzz. The question, of course, is whether its reach and impact will extend beyond social walls.

The song will certainly have a chance to reach a broader audience out-of-the-gate; it appears in the upper half of Spotify’s influential New Music Friday playlist.

be happydixie d'amelio

