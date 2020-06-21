in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Bob Dylan’s “Rough And Rowdy Ways” Projected For About 50K First Week US Sales

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” could be the week’s best-selling album.

Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways Cover | Columbia Records | Via Bob Dylan Instagram

It may not be able to dethrone Lil Baby’s “My Turn” for #1 on the overall consumption chart, but Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” could post the week’s best US album sales total.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 48-53K US copies this week. Units from track sales and streams will provide a nominal bump, lifting the album’s projected consumption total to 49-55K.

With no other album even a lock to hit 30K in sales, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” should emerge as the #1 seller. The aforementioned “My Turn,” however, is coming off back-to-back weeks with at least 65K in units. Assuming it performs fairly steadily this week, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” may not be able to challenge for #1 overall.

Should it win for sales, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” would follow “Modern Times” and “Together Through Life” as the third Dylan release to win in that regard.

