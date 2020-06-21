in Music News

Camila Cabello Shares Touching “First Man” Video In Celebration Of Father’s Day (Watch Now)

Camila Cabello shares a video for the emotional tribute to her father.

Camila Cabello - First Man Video | Screengrab

A tribute to her father Alejandro, “First Man” represented one of the strongest (and certainly most emotional) tracks on Camila Cabello’s sophomore solo album “Romance.” A powerful performance, which included home video clips and a direct interaction with her father, made for one of the most memorable moments at the 2020 Grammys.

In celebration of Father’s Day, the singer-songwriter revisited the touching track via a new music video.

Featuring home movie clips and newly shot footage, the video perfectly capture’s the song’s resonant sentiment.

“Papa, I made this for you,” wrote Camila in the video caption. “Thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl … te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day.”

The video is available below:

camila cabellofirst man

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bob Dylan’s “Rough And Rowdy Ways” Projected For About 50K First Week US Sales

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” Top 20