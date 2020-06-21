Camila Cabello Shares Touching “First Man” Video In Celebration Of Father’s Day (Watch Now)

A tribute to her father Alejandro, “First Man” represented one of the strongest (and certainly most emotional) tracks on Camila Cabello’s sophomore solo album “Romance.” A powerful performance, which included home video clips and a direct interaction with her father, made for one of the most memorable moments at the 2020 Grammys.

In celebration of Father’s Day, the singer-songwriter revisited the touching track via a new music video.

Featuring home movie clips and newly shot footage, the video perfectly capture’s the song’s resonant sentiment.

“Papa, I made this for you,” wrote Camila in the video caption. “Thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl … te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day.”

