Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Enjoys 6th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; Powfu & Beabadoobee Claim #2, Tame Impala Enters Top 5

“Level Of Concern” spends another week atop the alternative chart.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern video screen | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic/WMG

Twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” keeps the lead at alternative radio, scoring a sixth consecutive week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The hit single received ~3,449 spins during the June 14-20 tracking period. Although the mark trails last week’s count by 104 spins, it keeps “Level Of Concern” well ahead of the competition.

Up one place, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” moves into the runner-up position. The song received ~2,635 tracking week plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 104.

AJR’s “Bang!” rises one spot to #3, and Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” jumps two places to #4. Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna” meanwhile endures a three place loss to #5.

