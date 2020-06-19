BTS’ “Stay Gold” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, New Bob Dylan Hits #1 On Album Sales Chart

A new BTS song arrived Friday morning. For all intents and purposes, that statement is tantamount to saying “a new BTS song hit #1 on the US iTunes sales chart Friday morning.”

Indeed, the group’s new Japanese track “Stay Gold” rocketed to the top of the all-genre chart shortly after its release. It replaced 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” atop the chart; that collaboration is now #2.

“Stay Gold” already holds a significant lead and should expand that lead over the next few hours.

“Stay Gold” appears on the group’s forthcoming Japanese edition of “Map Of The Soul: 7,” subtitled “The Journey.” The full album will arrive digitally on July 14, with physical products to launch in the US on August 7.

— The US iTunes album chart also features a new shakeup. Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” just replaced Lamb Of God’s self-titled album, also a newcomer, for #1.