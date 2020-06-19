in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BTS’ “Stay Gold” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, New Bob Dylan Hits #1 On Album Sales Chart

“Stay Gold” and “Rough and Rowdy Ways” currently lead the way on iTunes.

BTS: The Journey Cover | UMG

A new BTS song arrived Friday morning. For all intents and purposes, that statement is tantamount to saying “a new BTS song hit #1 on the US iTunes sales chart Friday morning.”

Indeed, the group’s new Japanese track “Stay Gold” rocketed to the top of the all-genre chart shortly after its release. It replaced 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” atop the chart; that collaboration is now #2.

“Stay Gold” already holds a significant lead and should expand that lead over the next few hours.

“Stay Gold” appears on the group’s forthcoming Japanese edition of “Map Of The Soul: 7,” subtitled “The Journey.” The full album will arrive digitally on July 14, with physical products to launch in the US on August 7.

— The US iTunes album chart also features a new shakeup. Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” just replaced Lamb Of God’s self-titled album, also a newcomer, for #1.

bob dylanbtsmap of the soul: 7: the journeystay gold

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lamb Of God’s New Album Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Bob Dylan, Jason Mraz, Neil Young Releases Also Join Top 5

BLACKPINK, Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie Scheduled For June 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”