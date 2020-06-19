Lamb Of God’s New Album Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Bob Dylan, Jason Mraz, Neil Young Releases Also Join Top 5

Lamb Of God’s first proper studio album in four years is off to a good start on the US iTunes store.

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, hit #1 on the store’s all-genre chart early Friday morning. It holds that position as of press time at 1:50AM ET.

Bob Dylan’s new “Rough And Rowdy Ways” follows at #2, ahead of Phoebe Bridgers’ Thursday release “Punisher” at #3. Jason Mraz’s new “Look For The Good” and just-released lost album “Homegrown” appear at #4 and #5 on the chart, respectively.