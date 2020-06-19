BLACKPINK, Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie Scheduled For June 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BLACKPINK will release its new song “How You Like That” on Friday, June 26.

That night, the superstar girl group will make a high-profile television appearance.

The group will support the performance on the June 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Jimmy teased the appearance during a recent episode, and NBC and the group have since confirmed the date.

The June 26 “Tonight Show” will also feature appearances by Pierce Brosnan and Nicole Richie. Listings for other upcoming “Fallon” episodes follow:

Friday, June 19: At Home Edition: Senator Kamala Harris, Talib Kweli, Roy Wood Jr and musical guest The Roots & Yim Yames. OAD 6/3/20

Monday, June 22: Guests include Will Ferrell, John Legend and musical guest John Legend. Show 1284E

Tuesday, June 23: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kenya Barris and musical guest Michael Stipe & Big Red Machine. Show 1285E

Wednesday, June 24: Guests include Russell Crowe, Ben Platt and musical guest Brittany Howard. Show 1286E

Thursday, June 25: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, John Lithgow and musical guest Ozuna. Show 1286E