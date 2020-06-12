in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Chloe x Halle’s “Ungodly Hour” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Norah Jones, Gone West, Boney James, Larkin Poe Albums Top 5

“Ungodly Hour” leads the way on the US iTunes sales chart.

Choe x Halle - Ungodly Hour Audio Cover | Parkwood

Shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday, Chloe x Halle’s “Ungodly Hour” reached #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

It remains atop the all-genre listing as of 10AM ET Friday morning.

Its closest competition comes from Norah Jones’ new “Pick Me Up Off The Floor.” Gone West’s new “Canyons” follows at #3, while Boney James’ new “SOLID (#4) and Larkin Poe’s new “Self Made Man” (#5) complete the Top 5.

Other new releases in the Top 10 include Liam Gallagher’s “MTV Unplugged (Live At Hull City Hall)” (#8), Kodaline’s “One Day At A Time” (#9), and Jesus Culture’s “Church Volume Two” (#10). Run The Jewels’ “RTJ4” (#6) and Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” (#7) are the only holdovers in the Top 10.

