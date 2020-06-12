David Dobrik Appears For Remote Interview On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

This past January, David Dobrik appeared for an in-studio interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Thursday, he participated in a remote chat with host Jimmy Fallon.
The interview aired as part of the show’s “At Home Edition” series, which finds the show and its guest respecting social distancing. Dobrik and Fallon talked about producing a show like “The Tonight Show” in today’s climate, while also touching on the Wall Street Journal’s headline about Dobrik being Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon.
A video of David Dobrik’s appearance follows. Highlights from Fallon’s interview with Anthony Mackie, the other night’s other chat guest, also follow:
Loading…