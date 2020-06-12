in Music News

Zac Brown Band’s “Man Who Loves You The Most” Claims #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Luke Bryan’s “Build Me A Daddy,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Tommy Lee” Top 10

New releases are making their presence felt on the US iTunes sales chart.

Zac Brown Band - The Man Who Loves You The Most audio cover | Home Grown Music

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” is still a dominant #1 on the US iTunes sales chart, but it is not the only new release making waves on the listing. As of press time at 1:15PM ET Friday, three other new releases are inside the Top 10.

Two are thematic fits for the upcoming Father’s Day holiday.

Zac Brown Band’s “The Man Who Loves You The Most” is currently #2 on the chart, while Luke Bryan’s “Build Me A Daddy” follows at #8.

Tyla Yaweh is also performing well, as his new “Tommy Lee (featuring Post Malone)” is #10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

