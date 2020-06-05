Report: Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” Wins US Sales Race, Debuts At #1 On Overall Chart

Making good on projections, Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” debuts at #1 on the US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Chromatica” sold 207K US albums during the May 29-June 4 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 276K in total first-week consumption.

In addition to claiming #1 on the overall Hits Top 50 consumption chart, “Chromatica” rules each of the three component columns – album sales, track sales and track streams – that define placement on the chart.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the outcome will be the same. “Chromatica” will be #1 for sales and total consumption. No other album even hit 80K in sales and/or consumption this past week.

The album follows “Born This Way,” “ARTPOP,” “Cheek To Cheek (with Tony Bennett),” “Joanne,” and the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack in becoming Gaga’s sixth #1 album.