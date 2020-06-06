Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Doja Cat’s breakthrough radio hit “Juicy” has attained platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Juicy” reached the platinum threshold on June 5, 2020. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

In addition to the original version, the unit figure accounts for the popular Tyga remix.

“Juicy,” which charted at multiple radio formats, hit #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. It meanwhile earned #41 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The track follows “Say So” in becoming Doja Cat’s second platinum-certified hit.