“King Of Staten Island” Star Pete Davidson Appearing On June 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Bel Powley Set For “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Two days before its launch, “The King Of Staten Island” stars Pete Davidson and Bel Powley will make remote late-night talk show appearances.
Davidson will appear on that night’s edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Later that night, Powley will appear on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
As of press time, Davidson is the only guest confirmed for the June 10 “Kimmel.” The June 10 “Seth” will also feature Michael Moore.
Listings for both shows follow. They are all subject to change.
KIMMEL
Monday, June 8 – Kerry Washington
Tuesday, June 9 – Josh Gad
Wednesday, June 10 – Pete Davidson
Thursday, June 11 – TBD
SETH MEYERS
Monday, June 8: JJ Watt, Nicole Byer
Tuesday, June 9: Brad Paisley
Wednesday, June 10: Michael Moore, Bel Powley
Thursday, June 11: Regina King, Ann Patchett
