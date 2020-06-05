“King Of Staten Island” Star Pete Davidson Appearing On June 10 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Bel Powley Set For “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Two days before its launch, “The King Of Staten Island” stars Pete Davidson and Bel Powley will make remote late-night talk show appearances.

Davidson will appear on that night’s edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Later that night, Powley will appear on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

As of press time, Davidson is the only guest confirmed for the June 10 “Kimmel.” The June 10 “Seth” will also feature Michael Moore.

Listings for both shows follow. They are all subject to change.

KIMMEL

Monday, June 8 – Kerry Washington

Tuesday, June 9 – Josh Gad

Wednesday, June 10 – Pete Davidson

Thursday, June 11 – TBD

SETH MEYERS

Monday, June 8: JJ Watt, Nicole Byer

Tuesday, June 9: Brad Paisley

Wednesday, June 10: Michael Moore, Bel Powley

Thursday, June 11: Regina King, Ann Patchett