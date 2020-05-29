Report: BTS Member AGUST D’s “D-2” Mixtape Debuts With 15K US Sales, 38K Total US Units

“D-2,” the latest mixtape from BTS member SUGA (under his AGUST D moniker), fared well during its first week of release.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 15K US copies during the May 22-28 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “D-2” generated 38K in total first-week units.

Of those ~23K additional units, “D-2” notably generated over 10K from track sales (amounting to over 100K individual paid downloads); no other album in the Top 50 even generated 3K in track equivalent album units.

In all, Hits has “D-2” at #2 for album sales and #9 for overall units. Billboard might report slightly different sales and unit totals, but it will likely feature the album at similar chart positions (#2 for sales, #8-11 for units).