Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Lady Gaga Has Three Songs In Top 4

The pop icons rule the entire Top 4 on US iTunes.

Britney Spears - alternate Glory cover | RCA/YouTube

The top of the US iTunes sales chart currently belongs to Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

As of press time at 1PM ET Friday, Spears occupies the #1 spot with “Mood Ring.” The track, a rarity from the “Glory” era, was just released widely in response to fan demand.

Gaga concurrently holds the next three spots. Her “Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)” follows at #2, while the single and album iterations of her BLACKPINK collaboration “Sour Candy” appear at #3 and #4, respectively.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” completes the Top 5 at #5.

— Lady Gaga also rules the album chart; her new “Chromatica” is #1 on that listing.

