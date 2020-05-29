in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Chromatica” quickly reaches #1 on the US iTunes sales charts.

Lady Gaga - Chromatica audio cover | Interscope/YouTube

Some music headlines are of the thoroughly unsurprising variety. This is one of them.

Shortly after its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica” began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

By press time at 12:45AM ET Friday morning, it was the store’s #1 album.

“Chromatica” enjoys its album chart dominance as two early-release tracks from the album — “Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)” and “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” — rule the single sales listing. The collaborations currently hold the #1 and #2 positions, respectively.

chromaticaLady Gaga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Scores Big Playlist Looks On Spotify, Enters Top 2 On US iTunes Sales Chart