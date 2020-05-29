Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Some music headlines are of the thoroughly unsurprising variety. This is one of them.

Shortly after its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica” began soaring up the US iTunes sales chart.

By press time at 12:45AM ET Friday morning, it was the store’s #1 album.

“Chromatica” enjoys its album chart dominance as two early-release tracks from the album — “Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)” and “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” — rule the single sales listing. The collaborations currently hold the #1 and #2 positions, respectively.