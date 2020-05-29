in Music News, New Music

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Scores Big Playlist Looks On Spotify, Enters Top 2 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Sour Candy” started making its impact Thursday.

Fans did not have to wait until album release day to experience one of the most eagerly anticipated tracks from Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica.”

“Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK),” that song, launched on digital platforms Thursday, May 28 – one day before the entire “Chromatica” album made its debut. The track proved instantly resonant on various streaming platforms, while rising to #2 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. As of press time, only Gaga’s own “Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)” is selling at a faster pace.

Once midnight arrived and the album made its formal bow, “Sour Candy” scored an additional opportunity to click with listeners.

The album earned the top spot on Spotify’s US New Music Friday Playlist, while also grabbing the pinnacle position on Pop Rising. It is also positioned inside the Top 10 of the immensely popular Today’s Top Hits playlist.

The playlist positioning, coupled with buzz over the collaboration and the album at large, gives “Sour Candy” an ample opportunity find an early audience.

