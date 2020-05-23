The 1975’s “Notes On A Conditional Form” Projected For 35-45K US Sales, 55-65K US Units

Early US projections are available for The 1975’s “Notes On A Conditional Form.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album is expected to sell 35-4K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 55-65K in total first-week units.

“Notes” will be one of the leaders from an album sales standpoint, but a #1 debut on the overall chart does not appear to be in the cards. Data on the overall market is limited at this point, but Hits at least expects Gunna’s new “Wunna” to far better in overall units. That album is currently trending for 110-130K in first-week units.the

“Notes” is the follow-up to the band’s “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” which debuted at #4 overall.