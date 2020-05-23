in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

The 1975’s “Notes On A Conditional Form” Projected For 35-45K US Sales, 55-65K US Units

“Notes On A Conditional Form” will post solid opening week numbers.

The 1975 - Notes cover | Dirty Hit/Polydor/Interscope

Early US projections are available for The 1975’s “Notes On A Conditional Form.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album is expected to sell 35-4K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 55-65K in total first-week units.

“Notes” will be one of the leaders from an album sales standpoint, but a #1 debut on the overall chart does not appear to be in the cards. Data on the overall market is limited at this point, but Hits at least expects Gunna’s new “Wunna” to far better in overall units. That album is currently trending for 110-130K in first-week units.the

“Notes” is the follow-up to the band’s “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” which debuted at #4 overall.

notes on a conditional formthe 1975

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All 10 Tracks From BTS Member SUGA/AGUST D’s “D-2” Make Global Spotify Chart; 9 Appear On US Chart

Gunna’s “Wunna” Projected For 2-5K US Sales, 110-130K Total US Units