Gunna’s “Wunna” Projected For 2-5K US Sales, 110-130K Total US Units

Gunna’s new “Wunna” is unsurprisingly expected to post a strong opening week consumption figure in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Wunna” is projected to debut with 110-130K in first-week US units. The publication expects 2-5K to come from album sales, with the rest coming from track streams and sales (primarily streams).

Limited marketplace data is available at this point, but a consumption figure in that range would almost certainly put “Wunna” in the mix for #1 on this week’s overall album chart.

“Wunna” is the follow-up to “Drip Or Drown 2,” which earned #3 upon arrival last year.