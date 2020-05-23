in Music News, New Music

All 10 Tracks From BTS Member SUGA/AGUST D’s “D-2” Make Global Spotify Chart; 9 Appear On US Chart

The BTS member has ample representation on the latest Spotify chart.

Suga/Agust D - Daechwita video images courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Spotify has refreshed its daily charts to account for Friday’s activity, and they feature ample representation from BTS member SUGA (under his AGUST D alias).

All ten tracks from the artist’s new “D-2” mixtape appear on the Global chart for Friday, May 22. Nine hold spots on the US listing.

Credited with 1.795 million worldwide streams, focus track “Daechwita” leads the way at #38 on the global chart. “What do you think” follows at #61, ahead of “Moonlight” at #63.

“Strange (featuring RM)” (#67), “Burn It (featuring MAX)” (#73), “28 (featuring NiiHWA)” (#75), “People” (#87), “Honsool” (#100), “Dear my friend (featuring Kim Jong Wan)” (#112), and “Interlude: Set me free” (#113).

The nine US entries rank as follows:

68) Daechwita
97) What do you think
100) Moonlight
109) Strange
119) Burn It
120) 28
135) People
173) Honsool
200) Interlude : Set me free

— The “D-2” tracks also made waves on numerous other international Spotify charts.

agust dbtsd-2suga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Earns #1 On Global & US Spotify Charts, #4 On Global Apple Music Chart