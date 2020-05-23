All 10 Tracks From BTS Member SUGA/AGUST D’s “D-2” Make Global Spotify Chart; 9 Appear On US Chart

Spotify has refreshed its daily charts to account for Friday’s activity, and they feature ample representation from BTS member SUGA (under his AGUST D alias).

All ten tracks from the artist’s new “D-2” mixtape appear on the Global chart for Friday, May 22. Nine hold spots on the US listing.

Credited with 1.795 million worldwide streams, focus track “Daechwita” leads the way at #38 on the global chart. “What do you think” follows at #61, ahead of “Moonlight” at #63.

“Strange (featuring RM)” (#67), “Burn It (featuring MAX)” (#73), “28 (featuring NiiHWA)” (#75), “People” (#87), “Honsool” (#100), “Dear my friend (featuring Kim Jong Wan)” (#112), and “Interlude: Set me free” (#113).

The nine US entries rank as follows:

68) Daechwita

97) What do you think

100) Moonlight

109) Strange

119) Burn It

120) 28

135) People

173) Honsool

200) Interlude : Set me free

— The “D-2” tracks also made waves on numerous other international Spotify charts.