BTS Member SUGA/AGUST D’s “D-2” Mixtape Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Every Track In Top 11 On Song Sales Chart

Under his AGUST D alias, BTS member SUGA released his new mixtape “D-2” Friday morning. The release is off to a predictably hot start on US iTunes.

Shortly after its Friday morning launch, “D-2” rocketed to #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 8:15AM ET.

Not simply successful as an overall body of work, the mixtape is also attracting interest in its individual tracks. The ten tracks currently occupy spots #2-11 on the all-genre song sales chart; only Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” is currently selling better.

Focus track “Daechwita,” the best performer of the “D-2” tracks, is currently #2 on the iTunes chart. “Strange (featuring RM)” follows at #3, ahead of “Moonlight” (#4) and “What do you think?” (#5).

“Burn It (featuring MAX)” (#6), “28 (featuring NiiHWA)” (#7), “People” (#8), “Honsool” (#9), “Dear my friend (featuring Kim Jong Wan)” (#10), and “Interlude : Set me free” (#11) form the balance of the Top 11.