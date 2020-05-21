US iTunes Moves: Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Dedicated Side B” Claims #1 On Album Sales Chart; Lewis Capaldi, MGK Make Top 10 On Song Sales

Thursday has brought forth noteworthy developments on the US iTunes album and song sales chart.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new “Dedicated Side B,” notably, reached #1 on the album sales chart following its release Thursday morning. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 8PM ET Thursday evening.

Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly are meanwhile enjoying some action on the song sales front. Capaldi’s “Before You Go” made an enormous jump Thursday, soaring from outside the Top 50 to #6 at present.

Following the release of a new music video with Megan Fox, MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” has also made a big gain. The song, which was outside the Top 100 prior to the video release, moved into the Top 60 Wednesday. It continued its rise Thursday and currently sits at #10.