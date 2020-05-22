“Single Parents,” “Schooled” Canceled As ABC Renews “A Million Little Things,” “Stumptown,” “Millionaire,” More

Thursday offered a case of “good news and bad news” when it comes to the various ABC bubble series.

The network officially renewed “Stumptown,” “mixed-ish,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “A Million Little Things,” “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” “The Rookie,” “The Bachelor,” “Dancing With The Stars,” “Shark Tank,” and “20/20” for next season.

The newly renewed shows join “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “American Idol,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and “The Good Doctor” as next year’s returning ABC series.

Shows on the receiving end of bad news were comedies “Single Parents,” “Bless This Mess” and “Schooled,” drama “Emergence,” and variety series “Kids Say The Darndest Things.” All have been canceled.