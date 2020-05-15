Report: NAV’s “Good Intentions” Wins US Sales Race, Debuts At #1 Overall; Kehlani Scores Personal Best Opening With “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

Making good on the late-week projection, NAV’s “Good Intentions” debuts at #1 in the United States for sales and overall units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 65K US copies during the May 8-14 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, it generated 127K overall units.

The album’s track streaming and sales figures roughly matched early projections, but the sales figure obliterated the early forecast. The discrepancy is due, in part, to far bigger-than-expected success from direct-to-consumer and merchandise bundle offerings.

“Good Intentions” follows “Bad Habits” as Nav’s second #1.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ – but the overall outcome should be the same. “Good Intentions” should rule the sales and consumption charts.

This week’s other top performers included Kehlani’s “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” (~82K according to Hits) and Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” (~80K). “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” definitely scored Kehlani’s biggest opening week unit total (surpassing the 58K from “SweetSexySavage”) and if Billboard agrees with Hits in ranking the album #2 for the week, it will score her biggest chart bow as well. “SweetSexySavage” started at #3.