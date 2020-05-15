in TV News

Old Dominion, Ava Max, Ben Plat & FINNEAS, HAIM Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

Meet this week’s “Late Late Show” musical guests.

Ava Max on Corden | Terence Patrick/CBS

CBS just confirmed new musical performers for its garage editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The May 18 edition will feature a remote performance by star country group Old Dominion. Terry Crews is set as an interview guest for the broadcast.

Following an interview with Ken Jeong, Ava Max will take the virtual stage for a performance on May 19.

Ben Platt and FINNEAS will perform together on May 20, closing an episode that also features Simon Pegg.

The May 21 episode, the last of the week’s originals, will feature a performance by HAIM in addition to interviews with Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams.

ava maxben plattcbsfinneashaimjames cordenold dominionthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Radio

Report: NAV’s “Good Intentions” Wins US Sales Race, Debuts At #1 Overall; Kehlani Scores Personal Best Opening With “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”