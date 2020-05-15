Old Dominion, Ava Max, Ben Plat & FINNEAS, HAIM Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

CBS just confirmed new musical performers for its garage editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The May 18 edition will feature a remote performance by star country group Old Dominion. Terry Crews is set as an interview guest for the broadcast.

Following an interview with Ken Jeong, Ava Max will take the virtual stage for a performance on May 19.

Ben Platt and FINNEAS will perform together on May 20, closing an episode that also features Simon Pegg.

The May 21 episode, the last of the week’s originals, will feature a performance by HAIM in addition to interviews with Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams.