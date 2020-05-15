Andra Day, Wilco, Milky Chance & Jack Johnson Scheduled For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Performances

Of the four original “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes booked for this coming week, three will feature remote musical performances.

Andra Day will perform on the Monday, May 18 edition of America’s most-watched late-night show.

The week’s other musical guests include Wilco on May 20 and Milky Chance and Jack Johnson on May 21.

Who else can you expect on “The Late Show”? Listings follow:

Friday, May 15

Stephen Colbert from home; Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg; musical performance by HAIM (OAD: 4/29/20)

Monday, May 18

Stephen Colbert from home; Kumail Nanjiani; musical performance by Andra Day; special appearance by Elmo (n)

Tuesday, May 19

Stephen Colbert from home; Gayle King, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING; Amy Sedaris (n)

Wednesday, May 20

Stephen Colbert from home; Keegan-Michael Key, host of CBS’ new series GAME ON!; musical performance by Wilco (n)

Thursday, May 21

Stephen Colbert from home; Steve Carell; musical performance by Milky Chance and Jack Johnson (n)

Friday, May 22

Stephen Colbert from home; Nathan Lane; chef José Andrés (OAD: 4/22/20)