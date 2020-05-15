in TV News

Andra Day, Wilco, Milky Chance & Jack Johnson Scheduled For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Performances

CBS reveals performers for next week’s “Late Show” episodes.

Milky Chance - Press Photo by Anthony Molina, courtesy of ShoreFire Media

Of the four original “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes booked for this coming week, three will feature remote musical performances.

Andra Day will perform on the Monday, May 18 edition of America’s most-watched late-night show.

The week’s other musical guests include Wilco on May 20 and Milky Chance and Jack Johnson on May 21.

Who else can you expect on “The Late Show”? Listings follow:

Friday, May 15

Stephen Colbert from home; Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg; musical performance by HAIM (OAD: 4/29/20)

Monday, May 18

Stephen Colbert from home; Kumail Nanjiani; musical performance by Andra Day; special appearance by Elmo (n)

Tuesday, May 19

Stephen Colbert from home; Gayle King, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING; Amy Sedaris (n)

Wednesday, May 20

Stephen Colbert from home; Keegan-Michael Key, host of CBS’ new series GAME ON!; musical performance by Wilco (n)

Thursday, May 21

Stephen Colbert from home; Steve Carell; musical performance by Milky Chance and Jack Johnson (n)

Friday, May 22

Stephen Colbert from home; Nathan Lane; chef José Andrés (OAD: 4/22/20)

andra daycbsjack johnsonmilky chancewilco

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: NAV’s “Good Intentions” Wins US Sales Race, Debuts At #1 Overall; Kehlani Scores Personal Best Opening With “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

Twenty One Pilots Scheduled To Perform On May 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”