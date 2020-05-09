in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

NAV’s “Good Intentions” Pacing For 11-13K US Sales, 70-75K Total US Units

“Good Intentions” could be the week’s top new entry.

NAV - Good Intentions cover, courtesy of Republic Records

Early US projections have arrived for NAV’s “Good Intentions.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album could sell 11-13K copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may post an overall consumption total in the 70-75K unit range.

A total in that range may not be enough for #1 on the overall chart (assuming Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” holds up as expected), but it could position “Good Intentions” as the week’s top newcomers. Its closest competition among new releases is Kehlani’s “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” which is currently tracking for 60-65K first-week units.

“Good Intentions” is the follow-up to NAV’s “Bad Habits,” which debuted at #1 last spring.

good intentionsnav

