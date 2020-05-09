Report: 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Breaks 24-Hour YouTube Viewership Record For Hip-Hop Video

In a story early Saturday morning, Headline Planet noted that “GOOBA” was attracting monster early viewership on YouTube.

According to Create Music Group (via SpinLab), the viewership amounts to an all-time record.

The press release credits “GOOBA” with 43.55 million views during its first twenty-four hours, which is the largest opening tally ever recorded by a hip-hop video.

Some will note that YouTube’s public view counter reported about ~41 million views after 24 hours, but even that lower figure would mark an all-time record. Eminem’s “Killshot,” the previous record-holder in this category, earned 38.1 million views in its inaugural 24-hour window.

Despite a mid-day release, “GOOBA” also posted impressive Friday numbers on Apple Music and Spotify. It is, moreover, in the Top 3 on the US iTunes sales chart.