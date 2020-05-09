in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Kehlani’s “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” Projected For 5-7K US Sales, 60-65K Total US Units

The new Kehlani album could debut with more units than “SweetSexySavage.”

Kehlani - It Was Good Until It Wasn't Cover, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Based on early projections, Kehlani’s “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” could debut with more opening week units than her debut LP “SweetSexySavage.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is tracking for 5-7K US sales. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 60-65K in total first-week consumption.

“SweetSexySavage” posted a stronger sales total (32K), but its overall consumption figure of 58K was just below the projected range for “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.”

Whether or not it bests the “SweetSexySavage” total, “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” is a lock to become her third Top 10 album (after “SweetSexySavage” and EP “While We Wait”).

