Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn” Scores Midwest Pop Radio Airplay Amid Spotify, TikTok Gains

“Josslyn” is approaching 10 million Spotify streams.

Olivia O'Brien - The Results Of My Poor Judgment EP Promo Shot, courtesy of Island Records

“Josslyn,” the best of the three (excellent) tracks on Olivia O’Brien’s “The Results Of My Poor Judgment” micromixtape, continues to attract new interest.

Over the past seven days, the song received airplay from two Midwestern pop station. Mediabase says that Canton’s Q92 played the song 12 times in the seven-day period ending May 8; Fort Wayne’s Hot 107.9 played it twice.

The radio interest comes as “Josslyn” continues to resonate on digital channels. The fiery kiss-off track is approaching 10 million cumulative global streams on Spotify, benefiting from overall buzz, enthusiasm on TikTok and helpful playlist positioning.

