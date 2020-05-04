in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Camila Cabello Earns US Platinum Certifications For Sophomore Album “Romance,” Hit Single “My Oh My”

Camila Cabello has received new platinum certifications from the RIAA.

Camila Cabello - Romance Cover | Epic Records

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” officially #1 on the most recent Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

In an announcement celebrating the news, label Epic Records confirmed another achievement for the hit single.

According to the label, “My Oh My” has attained platinum certification in the United States. The award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Epic further announced a platinum certification for “Romance,” the album on which “My Oh My” appears. A platinum album award signifies at least 1 million in US album units, which are equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.

“Romance,” the artist’s sophomore solo album, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 this past December.

