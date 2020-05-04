Sky Ferreira, Kylie Bunbury, Topher Grace, Damon Wayans Jr, Greta Lee, More Confirmed For “Twilight Zone” Season 2

The second season of CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” reboot will premiere this summer.

With 10-episode season drawing near, the streaming network confirmed additional episode titles and cast lists.

Newly confirmed cast members include Sky Ferreira, Kylie Bunbury, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Damon Wayans, Jr, Topher Grace, David Krumholz, Greta Lee, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Brandon Jay McLaren, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon.

Jordan Peele will be returning as narrator and co-executive producer. Simon Kinberg also executive produces the anthology series.

The updated list of episodes, in no particular order, follows:

Episode: “8”

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) and Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), and Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) and Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl