Songs By JoJo, Sam Fischer, Alec Benjamin, THE SCOTTS Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

JoJo’s “Man,” Sam Fischer’s “This City,” Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God,” and Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” officially enter this week’s Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 478 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “Man” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #51 last week.

“This City” also rises four spots, in its case ascending from #52 to #48. It received 431 spins (+70).

Up eleven places, “Oh My God” earns #49 on the strength of its 403 spins (+232).

“THE SCOTTS” concurrently rises fifty-seven places to #50 with a tracking period play count of 379 (+324).