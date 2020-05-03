in Music News

Songs By JoJo, Sam Fischer, Alec Benjamin, THE SCOTTS Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Man,” “This City,” “Oh My God,” and “THE SCOTTS” are gaining traction at pop radio.

JoJo’s “Man,” Sam Fischer’s “This City,” Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God,” and Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” officially enter this week’s Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 478 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, “Man” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #51 last week.

“This City” also rises four spots, in its case ascending from #52 to #48. It received 431 spins (+70).

Up eleven places, “Oh My God” earns #49 on the strength of its 403 spins (+232).

“THE SCOTTS” concurrently rises fifty-seven places to #50 with a tracking period play count of 379 (+324).

